Couple have water pistol battle with streams freezing in mid-air

This is the moment grandparents have a water pistol battle in freezing conditions - blasting each other with jet streams that freeze mid-air.

Carol and Chuck Bauer decided to brave the ice and snow for a water fight on New Year’s Day in Graceville, Minnesota, USA.

The temperature was -20°C, with of wind chill -36°C, meaning the hot water immediately vaporised as soon as it was blasted out the pistol.

Carol said: “I like photography and Chuck likes guns so I decided to put the two together and have a little fun”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here