Colossal waterspout hits land on coast of Sicily

Video footage from Italy has captured the moment a waterspout hit land and became a tornado. The clip was taken by Crocifisso Marinetti in Sicily, when the severe weather conditions struck the area in November. Mr Marinetti wrote: "I kept filming as the tornado moved from the water to the dock and then to the land. It was scary but a surreal experience at the same time.”

As well as featuring the main twister, the video also shows a second waterspout forming in the background.

