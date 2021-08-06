Grey whale freed from fishing net after four-day rescue mission

A grey whale that got entangled in a fishing net off Vancouver Island was finally freed from its restraints after a four-day ordeal.

The two-year-old whale had gotten caught up in the net overnight, and had to be let free by a local crew from Marine Mammal Rescue.

They were initially contacted about the animal on 27 July – but were unable to free them until 31 July due to the whale swimming offshore after they’d put a satellite tag on the gear that the whale was caught up in.