Several villages in Russia’s vast Siberia region have been evacuated as wildfires threaten to engulf the area.

In northeastern Siberia, 93 active forest fires have already scorched 2.8 million acres of land in Sakha-Yakutia, making it the worst affected region of Russia.

The Defence Ministry has deployed 120 engineers to fight the blaze, which has already engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, where residents have been evacuated.

Fires are also burning close to the villages of Kytyl-Dyura, Sinsk, Yedyai and several other settlements as high winds exacerbate the danger of flames spreading quickly.