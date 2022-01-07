Winter snowstorms hit the Northeastern US

Major US cities across the northwest are bracing for an incoming snowstorm that is set to blanket the region, including New York City.

Upwards of six inches of snow has been predicted in the Big Apple by meteorologists, with Accuweather.com reporting that the storm could be set to impact the morning commute for workers across the entire tri-state area.

The outlet adds that some spots will be blasted with a powerful burst of 1-2 inches of snow per hour as the storm makes its way northward.

