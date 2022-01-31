Heavy snow and gusty winds in Connecticut as powerful winter storm hit northeast

In Connecticut, some parts have gotten more than a foot of snow while some saw gusty winds about 50 miles per hour.

More than 4,000 US flights scheduled this weekend were cancelled as millions of Americans on the east coast brace for a powerful winter storm with heavy snow and hurricane-like winds in the forecast.

Airlines cancelled more than 1,200 flights scheduled for Friday within, into or out of the US and delayed more than 3,200 others as of 4pm EST on Friday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

