A woman driving through floodwaters in Sicily has been rescued after severe weather hit the Italian region.

The regions Department of Civil Protection captured a rescue vehicle transporting the woman across gushing waters near the Anapo River.

The clip captures the woman clinging onto the side of the vehicle while two rescue workers balance on the other side.

Sounds of the roaring waves fill the air while the area continues to sustain damage and destruction from the severe weather conditions.

