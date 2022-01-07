Shocking footage shows the moment a State Trooper is nearly run off the road amid continued heavy snowfall in Wyoming.

Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming with Interstate 80 and 25 being closed in several areas due to poor visibility and icy road surfaces.

The crazy footage, filmed by the trooper, shows him dealing with an aftermath of a crash on the Interstate when a car flies towards him with the officer quickly diving out the way.

Wyoming Highway Patrol captioned the video: “Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here