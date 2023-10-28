Independent TV
Beyoncé clip cited as reason singer rarely does interviews resurfaces
A clip dubbed the reason singer Beyonce rarely does interviews anymore has resurfaced.
The ITN interview shows a reporter asking Destiny’s Child about the foot and mouth epidemic back in 2001.
The trio were on the red carpet at the prestigious Brit Awards when they were asked about the news. The girls appear baffled by the question.
Beyonce replies: “We don’t know anything about that, all we know is we just got here.”
Kelly Rowland adds: “Some tests should be run so this can stop!”
Many fans claim the interview in question is the reason the singer rarely does interviews anymore.
