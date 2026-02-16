James Bond favourite grilled on ‘elephant in the room’ 007 rumours

A favourite to play the new incarnation of James Bond has been grilled on reports that he is the next 007.

During a press conference at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, Callum Turner addressed the speculation whilst promoting his upcoming thriller Rosebush Pruning.

After a journalist asked him about the Bond rumours, which the reporter dubbed the “elephant in the room”, Turner refused to comment. “It’s very early for that question,” he said.

His co-star in Rosebush Pruning, Tracy Letts, then jokingly interjected that he instead was playing the iconic British spy, which resulted in cheers and applause from the crowd.