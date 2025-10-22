Celebrity Traitors stunned as group divide leads to unprecedented roundtable decision

The Traitors saw a roundtable first tonight (22 Oct) as the celebrities once again failed to sniff out a Traitor.

After a tense vote, in which almost every player came under scrutiny, the vote was tied between historian David Olusoga and actor Mark Bonnar. Both were made to plead their case before a second vote was taken - which was also a draw.

Ominously, host Claudia Winkleman declared the result of the banishment would be left to the hands of fate.

“Has this ever happened before?,” asked a bewildered Lucy Beaumont, with Nick Mohammed confirming it as a Traitors first.