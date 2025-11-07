Presenter Alison Hammond has responded to rumours she will appear in the next series of Celebrity Traitors.

This Morning panellist Gyles Brandreth quizzed the Great British Bake Off host about appearing in the next celebrity version of the hit game show in 2026 during Friday’s show (7 November).

As an AI image of her dressed in a Traitors cloak appeared on screen, Alison was asked: “Would you ever be a traitor or a fathiful?”

She responded by telling Brandreth “I’m not going to tell you”, before adding: “I think I would be a good faithful.”

Dermot O’Leary also voiced his support for co-host and discussed fellow ITV colleague Kate Garraway’s downfall in the show.