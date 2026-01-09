Coronation Street legend addresses weight loss jab rumours

Coronation Street icon Beverley Callard has hit back at speculation that she used weight‑loss injections to achieve her trim figure, taking to social media to set the record straight.

The 68‑year‑old, best known for playing Liz McDonald for decades, emphatically denied claims she had turned to so‑called “skinny jabs”, saying her fitness is the result of lifelong dedication to exercise and healthy habits.

Callard, a qualified fitness instructor with a long history in workout videos and classes, told followers she had “worked [her] a** off”, while urging respect for individual choices around health and body image.