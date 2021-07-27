Ed Sheeran has revealed that he considered quitting music for good to focus on being a full-time dad after welcoming his first child.

The "Shape of You" singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica in September of 2020.

Ed told SiriusXM he thought: "That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore".

But the star soon realised music was “entirely him as a person".

Despite considering packing in music for good, the singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the charts with his new single Bad Habits.