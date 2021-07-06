WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent commends HBO’s Betty for ‘finding its stride’ in season two.

The teen drama follows a young, all-female skateboarding group in New York navigating adulthood and the male dominated world of skating.

Annabel enjoys the show’s ‘lived-in, documentary-esque’ feel, enhanced by the use of a real life skater cast, and its ability to ‘plonk the audience in New York City in the summer time’.