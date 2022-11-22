Independent TV
I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trial
A trio of celebrities will be covered in bugs and sludge during tonight’s bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
ITV have shared a first look at the challenge - titled “Grot Yoga” - featuring Mike Tindall, Seann Walsh and, of course, Boy George.
All three celebrities can be heard making an “om” sound as they take their yoga position - “the burrowing cockroach” - before sludge is poured over their backs.
They were forced to hold the position until Ant hit a gong.
01:13