Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy pans Netflix’s sci-fi thriller drama Into the Night as its third season comes to Netflix.

The show follows a group of survivors in a dystopian version of Earth reeling from a disaster caused by radiation from the sun.

Jacob describes feeling that he ‘wants to turn it off’ as he is ‘not really interested in the characters’ as they proceed to make ‘stupid decisions that make you want to scream at the TV’.