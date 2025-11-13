Kelly Brook opens up about ‘best decision’ to split from Jason Statham

Kelly Brook has revealed the reason for her split from ex-fiance Jason Statham following seven years together.

Appearing on the latest episode How to Fail with Elizabeth Day on Wednesday (12 November), the upcoming I’m A Celebrity contestant shared that she “fell out of love” with the Hollywood actor after he failed to “show up” for her.

“His career just took off and it just became the most incredible thing. But because I did so much and didn’t look after myself, I just felt so neglected in that dynamic.”

She said the break up was the “best decision” she made, as it allowed her to “become a woman”.