Singer Lily Allen says getting clean is the "best thing" she has ever done as she celebrates two years of sobriety.

The "Smile" singer has previously been open about her battles with addiction.

Marking the occasion, she posted a photo on Twitter, captioned: "Two Years Drug and Alcohol free today!

"Getting clean is the BEST thing I ever did, and I’ve done a lot of cool s***."

She then urged fans to attend her new West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The mother-of-two is coming up to her first year wedding anniversary with Stranger Things actor David Harbour.