Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, bassist for the Stone Roses and Primal Scream, recounted his infamous bass-throwing incident just weeks before his death at the age of 63.

On Thursday (20 November), his brother Greg announced the news on Facebook, stating that he is now “reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda”. His cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

In a resurfaced video following his death, the musician recalled the time he threw his guitar on stage whilst performing in Atlanta in 1995 due to “tuning issues”.

“Loved it, threw it and the head smashed it. Absolute knobhead… I’ve never disrespected my guitar again since that day,” he told the Rockonteurs podcast with Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt last month.