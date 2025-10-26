Martin Kemp breaks silence on ‘terrible’ chainsaw accident

Martin Kemp has issued an update to fans after he was injured in a “terrible” chainsaw accident.

The Spandau Ballet star showed off his bandaged hand after the incident in a Twitter video posted on Friday evening (24 October).

The 64-year-old, who had picked up the chainsaw by the blade to cut a piece of wood, said: “I am a lot better now, just to let you know if you are worried.”

He added: “I appreciate your concerns, I will explain how it happened another time, but to reassure you I am ok.”