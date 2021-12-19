The Matrix Resurrections premieres in San Francisco

Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections made its U.S. premiere at San Francisco’s historic Castro Theater on Saturday evening (18 December).

San Francisco went green for the star-studded event, which featured a green carpet, instead of a traditional red one.

Mayor London Breed also joined in on the celebration of the film, which shot some scenes in San Francisco.

“In honor of the Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight right here at our own Castro Theater, buildings across the city — including City Hall — will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green project!” she wrote on Twitter.