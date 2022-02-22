Michael Buble and wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child

Michael Bublé has creatively announced that he and wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting another child.

The classic jazz and soul singer, 46, revealed the exciting news through his latest music video.

This will be the couple’s fourth child together, as they are already parents to Noah, Elias and Vida.

Luisana, 34, is an Argentinian actress, and starred in Michael’s music video for his latest single, I Will Never Not Love You, where she showed off a baby bump.

