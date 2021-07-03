WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises Disney Plus’s Monsters at Work for being a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar.

The series picks up after then events of 2001’s Monster’s, Inc. as the monsters come to terms with the fact that it is children’s laughter, not children’s screams that fuels their world.

Jacob is relieved to discover this series is ‘just as good as the film’.