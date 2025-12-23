First trailer for new Christopher Nolan Greek epic The Odyssey released

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey starring Matt Damon as Odysseus has been released online.

The film, which has a reported budget of $250m (£218.6m), is a retelling of Homer’s epic poem, which follows hero Odysseus as he makes a decade-long journey home after the Trojan war.

“After years of war, no one could stand between my men and home - not even me,” Damon declares in the trailer, amid scenes of his army facing monsters, storms and other obstacles to make their way back home to Ithaca.

The film, featuring an ensemble cast which includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendeya and Robert Pattison, will be released on 17 July in the US and UK.