Robbie Williams offered advice to struggling singers following the release of his Better Man biopic.

The film, in which Williams is portrayed by an ape, follows the singer’s life from his early days in Stoke-on-Trent to his boyband days in Take That.

The musician told The Independent: “Surround yourself with good people.”

Speaking candidly of his mental health, he added, “It took me nearly a couple of decades to fight through it, and now I’m at the other end and it’s beautiful.”

On Friday (23 January), Williams’ latest album Britpop went to number one – meaning he has broken the previous record set by The Beatles, taking over the Liverpool band with the most official UK number one albums ever, according to the Official Charts Company.