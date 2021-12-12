Peloton resurrects Mr. Big for holiday ad

A new advert for the Peloton fitness company resurrects Sex and the City character Mr. Big.

After the first episode of the series And Just Like That ended with the shocking death of Mr. Big, caused by a heart attack after a Peloton ride, the fitness company took an economic hit, with their stock plunging 11 percent overnight after the episode aired.

The Christmas advert also features Jess King, the Peloton instructor featured in his death episode, as well as Ryan Reynolds, who narrates the cheeky ad with the closing line: “He’s alive.”