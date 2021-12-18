Spider-Man No Way Home breaks records with $44m on opening day

Spider-Man: No Way Home launched in 15 countries on December 15 and it has already made $44.4 million in the first 24 hours.

Marvel’s new release is now the best film to launch on a Wednesday in the UK, beating out No Time to Die, which made £25 million in the UK alone in its first three days.

This makes No Way Home Sony’s biggest opening day of all time in the UK, breaking records in the international box office.

In many countries, No Way Home is topping Endgame’s revenue, which at the time of its release became the highest-grossing film.