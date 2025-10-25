Stephan Dennis supported his Strictly Come Dancing opponents from the live audience after a serious calf injury forced him to pull out of the competition.

The 66-year-old actor’s injury is preventing him from boarding a plane home to Australia until next month. He announced he was forced to leave the BBC dance show earlier this week.

“Stefan and Diane had to sadly withdraw from the competition this week as Stefan sustained an injury. He's here with us tonight,” said host Claudia Winkleman during Saturday’s show.

“Lots of love to you, Stefan, from all of us right now,” she said as the audience cheered in support.