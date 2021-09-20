Hilarious footage shows the moment the cast of Ted Lasso sing the Roy Kent chant after the Apple+ series swept the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The heartwarming UK-based football comedy took home four awards, including best comedy and acting nods for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and its star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

The cast celebrated their very successful night backstage by doing the ‘Roy Kent’ football chant from the show as the lead, Jason Sudeikis, took part in a Q&A backstage.