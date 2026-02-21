Analysis: Labour’s recent U-turn-gate shows just how difficult governing really is

“The prime minister recently said, ‘I feel like I pull these levers and nothing happens,’ and you think: wrench the lever off and whack someone over the head with it, Keir!”

In this clip from The Independent’s In The Room podcast, former political advisor Cleo Watson and former Deputy Cabinet Secretary Helen Macnamara explain – from their own experiences – that when a PM’s power starts to fade, it starts slow, but snowballs all too quickly.

Watch the full episode of In The Room on YouTube, or listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.