This is the heart-warming moment a dog howls along to the tune being played by his owner on piano. Oscar, the two-year-old English springer spaniel, stands next to his owner, Krystina Nelson, as she plays ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey. The musical pooch then throws his head back and begins howling along to the tune of the classic rock ballad. Nelson, of Chelan, Washington, said Oscar “loves to sing”. She continued: “He especially enjoys live music, but can be caught singing along to a YoYo Ma album or the theme during Final Jeopardy!”