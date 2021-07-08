A huge 3D cat appears to be protruding from the side of a building and meowing at passersby near one of Tokyo’s bustling train stations.

The lifelike feline shows up on a massive LED billboard at Shinjuku train station, looking down at the flocks of people stopping to take photos and videos of it.

Local businesses teamed up to organise the spectacle as a way to cheer people up as Japan’s capital continues to battle the pandemic.

“Seeing the [cat’s] cute appearance made us relax,” Reuters quoted one passerby as saying.