Heartwarming footage shows the incredible transformation an abused, mange-infested and malnourished dog made after being nursed back to health by his new owner.

Abigail Coranez rescued Norkis, an eight-year-old mixed breed, in May, saving him from his previous life, where he was forced to live in a cage, horribly neglected, sick, and starving.

In the space of a few months, Norkis makes an incredible transformation from an abused pup with next to no fur, struggling to move, to a healthier, happier dog full of life.