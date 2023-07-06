Flamingo chick abandoned as egg adopted by new parents

A flamingo chick that was abandoned as an egg has been adopted by new parents.

The tiny bird spent a month in an incubator at Whipsnade Zoo where dedicated keepers could ensure the hatchling's survival.

Birdkeeper Emily Merrick-White said the team monitored the egg for 32 days at the zoo's specialist bird nursery after it was abandoned.

It was then transferred to a flamingo nest where Florence and Freddie took the egg under their wing.

After hatching on 19 June, the tiny flamingo has bonded with its new family

Both adoptive parents at the conservation zoo have been caring equally for the fluffy grey two-week-old.