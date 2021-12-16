Criminals attaching Apple Air Tags to cars and ‘picking opportune time to steal’ them

A man from Detroit found an Apple Air Tag attached to his brand new Dodge Charger, believing criminals are using the trackers to "pick an opportune time to steal" the vehicle.

Two days after the victim bought his new ride and left it in a car park, he received a notification saying he was being tracked by an unknown tag and later found it under the trunk.

"[They want to] scalp the car for parts, that's the biggest thing in Detroit right now," the victim said of the criminal’s intentions.

