Apple has announced it will start “continuously scanning” all iPhones in the US for illegal content, specifically relating to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Under the new plan, before an image is stored onto iCloud Photos, the technology will search for matches of already known CSAM.

If a match is found, a human reviewer will then assess and report the user to law enforcement.

New versions of iOS, to be released later this year, will have “new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM online,” Apple says.