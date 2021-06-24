Archaeologists find a rare, 2000-year-old mummy with a tongue made of gold. The mummy, which comes from a time when the Romans may have ruled Egypt after the fall of Cleopatra around 30 BC, is speculated to have had the golden tongue in order to help speak with gods in the afterlife. The Egyptian Antiquities Ministry, however, has postulated that it may have been because the individual had a speech impediment. The mummy was found alongside 15 others at Taposiris Magna, a temple to the worship of Osiris and Isis.