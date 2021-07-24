This is how astronauts’ brains change in space

A study of astronauts' brains before heading to the International Space Station and after returning home found long-term spaceflight could cause lasting changes to their brains.

An investigation team from the University of Texas scanned the brains of astronauts before and after trips to the ISS. They found expansions in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid volumes after long stays in micro-gravity. These changes were visible a year after a return to Earth, suggesting permanent changes.

They also found deformation of the pituitary gland, likely due to pressure in the skull.