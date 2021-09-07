An avocado a day could help redistribute belly fat in women toward a healthier profile, according to a new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Researchers recruited more than 100 overweight and obese adults in a trial that provided one meal a day for 12 weeks. They found that women who consumed avocado as part of their daily meal had a reduction in deeper visceral abdominal fat - the hard-to-target fat that surrounds the internal organs and is associated with a higher risk of developing diabetes.

The study was funded by the Hass Avocado Board.