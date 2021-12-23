Adorable baby rhino dubbed 'miracle' after it was born days before Christmas

This adorable baby rhino has been dubbed a “Christmas miracle” after it was born just days before Christmas Day.

The not-so-tiny southern white rhino, already weighing around 60kg, is set to spend the festive season cuddled up with mum Njiri, aged nine.

Zookeepers haven’t yet named the calf as they are still waiting to find out its sex.

Born on Saturday (Dec 18), it’s the first-ever southern white rhino birth at Africa Alive in Lowestoft, Suffolk, prompting zookeepers to hail it as a “Christmas miracle”.

