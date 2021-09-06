A two-week-old southern white rhino calf called Nandi explores her enclosure for the first time under the watchful eye of mum Tuli at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo near Luton .

Nandi joins mom Tuli and dad Sizzle within the zoo’s crash of rhinos, and can be seen frolicking around her new surroundings in the above video.

Southern white rhinos are a threatened species, with their horns still making them valuable to poachers. However, recently they have begun to experience a growth in their population.