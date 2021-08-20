A two-headed turtle has been discovered just north of Avon, North Carolina by experts. The rare animal was found on Monday as biological technicians conducted excavations of sea turtle nests. An expert from Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which made the discovery, said: “Each spring and summer, female sea turtles - loggerhead, green, and occasional leatherback - make a brief trip to the shores of Cape Hatteras National Seashore to nest.

“We were pleased that we could help this little fella by walking him across the sand and setting him free in the Atlantic.”