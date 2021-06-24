Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

01:13

Louis Leeson | 1624576553

Bacteria can change shape in order to increase antibiotic resistance

While antibiotics have long helped people prevent and cure bacterial infections, many species of bacteria have increasingly been able to adapt to resist antibiotic treatments. One of the ways that bacteria can adapt to survive is to literally change shape. The bacteria can be observed curling into a circular shape, which scientists believe allows for more volume for the cell and therefore requires more antibiotics to kill. The research was carried out in partnership with University College London, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Chicago.

Up next

01:01

Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a golden tongue

1624575710

00:13

Tense moment hero dad rescues daughter from angry pitbull

1624571343

00:00

Watch live as Strawberry Supermoon shines over Istanbul

1624558253

02:00

Bilingual toddler seamlessly switches between English and sign language to describe day at zoo

1624550665

Editor's Picks

00:29

Video captures harrowing moment of Florida building collapse leaving dozens missing

1624571728

00:36

Disabled woman watches in terror as burglar creeps around her room in chilling footage

1624547389

01:36

Triple amputee can surf and ski 20 years after doctors told him he’d never walk again

1624554188

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

1624451339

More Editor's Picks

00:33

Boy pulled out of rubble after condo building collapses in Miami

1624538344

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

01:16

Shark attack wounds discovered on 3,000-year-old human remains

1624545001

00:37

Russia releases footage of alleged UK destroyer incident

1624527672

More Editor's Picks

00:27

Major League Baseball player pulls down pants during substance check

1624484327

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

00:59

China’s wandering wild elephant herd comes dangerously close to humans

1624459496

01:06

Police officer fatally shoots chimpanzee that attacked owner

1624454844

More Editor's Picks

00:30

India Walton calls her mother after mayoral victory

1624472661

00:29

Reporter tells White House press secretary fly is sitting on her head

1624440835

00:54

Alligator calmly crosses street trying to shake off flock of cranes

1624436718

00:42

England fans celebrate goal against Czech Republic

1624396763

More Editor's Picks

00:17

Cows stampede through California town after escaping from slaughterhouse

1624438485

00:59

Sheep has massive woolly coat sheared off

1624372054

01:57

Loggerhead sea turtle found swimming circles undergoes MRI scan

1624439750

00:43

Explorers take plunge in sub-zero water to celebrate winter solstice

1624359647

More Editor's Picks

00:42

Cricketer hits a six... and smashes his own car window

1624355038

00:48

'You f***ed up music': T-Pain says Usher comment led to four year depression

1624359492

01:48

US Coast Guard rescues two people from river

1624349393

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

More Editor's Picks

00:34

Chicago tornado leaves destruction in its wake

1624295212

00:30

Friendly dolphin performs backflips for divers off Bahamas coast

1624275949

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

00:36

US Navy tests warship with megablast in Atlantic

1624262763

More Editor's Picks

00:26

Elephant breaks into Thai kitchen to scrounge for salty snacks

1624274794

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

01:43

Italian police seize six tonnes of hashish on US flagged yacht off the west coast of Sicily

1624118031

02:28

Partygoers and police injured at an illegal rave in France as country prepares to lift curfews

1624124218

More Editor's Picks

01:44

Wally the walrus tries to board tourist boat near Isles of Scilly

1624028271

01:31

Greek pilot arrested over wife's death hugs victim's mother

1624099080

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

00:29

Euro 2020: Cheers as Scotland fan slides through puddle in London

1624100275

More Editor's Picks

01:06

Scottish fans react to Euro 2020 draw with England

1624053960

00:42

Vast amounts of litter left in the streets of London while some Scotland fans report for trash duty before kick off

1624043015

00:26

Huge crowd of Scotland fans take over Leicester Square ahead of Euro 2020 match

1624040885

00:24

Fans conga through Leicester Square ahead Euro 2020 match

1624037056

More Editor's Picks

01:11

Scotland fans predict victory as they gather in London’s Soho ahead of England Euro 2020 clash

1624033893

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

00:32

Scotland fans chant in London tube stations ahead of England Euro 2020 clash

1624026632

02:19

Who said it: GB News or Fox News?

1624017335

More Editor's Picks

00:31

Snakes on a train: Passenger films slithery reptile on carriage floor

1624016192

00:37

NHS chief laughs and refuses to say if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

1624002567

00:44

Nevada wildfire forces evacuations

1623958086

00:45

CCTV footage released of Italy cable car crash that killed 14

1623918825

More Editor's Picks

01:07

Giant Buddhist goddess statue in Japan gets face mask to pray for end of Covid

1623922651

00:33

Moment US Congress votes to create ‘Juneteenth’ holiday marking end of slavery

1623915545

00:56

Massive fishing nets found choking coral reefs off Thai coast

1623857664

00:16

Matt Hancock says he 'doesn't think' he's hopeless

1623856296

More Editor's Picks

01:21

Predatory snail fitted with tiny computer to reveal how one snail species evaded it

1623859295

00:39

Rishi Sunak tells GB News he is a ‘fiscal Conservative’

1623915023

00:26

Bride scores home run playing rounders in 24kg Pakistani wedding dress

1623838182

00:46

Biden apologises to reporter for being ‘short’ after snapping during press conference

1623870226

More Editor's Picks

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

00:19

Moment Greenpeace protester parachutes into stadium during Germany-France game at Euros

1623841657

00:30

Biden and Putin shake hands at summit venue ahead of talks

1623844789

00:55

Kim Jong-un looks notably slimmer as he addresses North Korea political conference

1623849447

More Editor's Picks

00:39

Australian prime minister tells Queen she was ‘quite the hit’ at G7 summit

1623836166

01:00

Italy’s Mt Etna erupts again in spectacular display

1623768301

00:31

Brazen dog throws rat snake around to fight reptile off in owner's garage

1623831437

00:50

Baby deer bleating in distress while trapped in fence rescued by police officer

1623831080

More Editor's Picks

01:50

Netanyahu mistakenly sits on PM’s chair after ousting

1623753949

03:13

Man communicates with deaf dog through sign language

1623832286

00:17

Biden says he's 'always ready' when asked about Putin meeting

1623781969

00:30

‘Diamonds’ draw fortune seekers to South African village

1623779271

More Editor's Picks

01:08

Dog breeds that have gained the most in popularity in last 20 years

1623771059

00:31

Local reporter goes rogue in weather broadcast and says Fox Corp is ‘muzzling' her

1623746383

00:23

‘Water!’ Cristiano Ronaldo angrily removes coke bottles at press conference

1623746033

01:24

Stammering Biden confuses Syria and Libya

1623679526

More Editor's Picks

00:26

Car swallowed by the ground after heavy rain in Mumbai

1623665829

01:07

Woman caught on CCTV walking dog along live railway lines

1623663162

00:15

Mugger punches woman and steals her phone in brazen daylight robbery

1623653147

00:46

Biden says Queen reminds him of his mother

1623654245

More Editor's Picks

00:31

Air Force One roars over London after Biden departs G7

1623599492

00:38

England fans boo team before being drowned out by cheers at Euro 2020

1623589879

01:40

'We need you': England football asks fans for support in emotional video

1623581244

00:46

Attenborough addresses world leaders as G7 summit draws to close

1623587632

More Editor's Picks

00:50

G7 summit: Ocean Rebellion take to the sea to protest

1623577297

00:17

‘Chris, Chris…I love you’: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate

1623526659

00:44

Fans chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ after player’s collapse at Euro 2020

1623521280

01:10

Recreated Iron Age roundhouse gutted by devastating fire overnight

1623512865

More Editor's Picks

00:19

One of Antarctica’s largest glaciers rips apart in ‘dramatic’ time-lapse

1623434809

00:29

Low water levels seen in Lake Oroville in California 'megadrought'

1623495628

00:35

Emmanuel Macron throws his arm around Joe Biden

1623453380

01:42

Queen Elizabeth joins G7 leaders for family photo

1623454111

More Editor's Picks

01:56

Swarm of 300 drones demands G7 leaders ‘act now’ on climate issues

1623405442

00:23

Trump albino ‘doppelganger’ sings from ice cream stall in Pakistan

1623399349

00:00

G7 summit 2021: Watch live as leaders tour the Eden Project

1623401203

00:26

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse captured in stunning footage

1623336702

More Editor's Picks

00:42

G7: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on mask to greet Boris and Carrie

1623418369

00:40

Joe Biden says that him and Johnson 'married way above their station'

1623398966

00:39

Jill Biden reminds president to 'pay attention' during speech

1623316199

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

More Editor's Picks

01:38

Large sinkhole in Mexico continues to expand in farmland

1623327260

02:06

Australia hit with strong winds, floods and snow

1623322753

01:32

Injured sailor airlifted from ship in Argentine Sea

1623251788

00:32

US Border Patrol agent carries injured migrant on his shoulders

1624313765

News

00:35

Countries added to travel green list part of government cautious approach

1624574723

04:11

Single-engine plane crashes and catches on fire in Maryland

1624573170

00:29

Video captures harrowing moment of Florida building collapse leaving dozens missing

1624571728

00:25

Teens arrested for stealing car with 2-year-old inside

1624569432

More News

00:57

At least one person dead as block of flats in Miami partially collapses

1624568407

00:41

Miami building collapse: Damage to beds and clothing visible in destroyed apartments

1624545224

00:32

Biden encourages businesses to pay employees more

1624565710

01:59

Biden condemns ‘immoral’ GOP voter suppression

1624565729

More News

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden touts vaccine uptake in North Carolina

1624566673

00:44

Cow lashes out at a volunteer after escaping a Californian slaughterhouse

1624532507

00:28

Capitol rioter attacks police officers as crowd chant ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’ in new footage

1624528522

00:32

Beekeeper skillfully removes swarm of bees from bike rack

1624560039

More News

01:36

Triple amputee can surf and ski 20 years after doctors told him he’d never walk again

1624554188

01:08

‘Frog Whisperer’ speaks to amphibians to ‘save species’

1624552510

00:36

Disabled woman watches in terror as burglar creeps around her room in chilling footage

1624547389

00:56

Emotional farewell as Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily prints last edition

1624548345

More News

01:16

Shark attack wounds discovered on 3,000-year-old human remains

1624545001

00:28

France: Severe thunderstorm hits Lyon to cause flooding in city

1624542426

00:26

Adorable moment wild elephant calf enjoys ‘mud spa’ in China

1624540460

01:37

Hong Kongers queue for final edition of pro-democracy newspaper

1624540561

More News

00:33

Boy pulled out of rubble after condo building collapses in Miami

1624538344

00:37

Russia releases footage of alleged UK destroyer incident

1624527672

01:00

Video shows pile of rubble following collapse of Miami Beach building

1624525857

00:29

Sheffield family left ‘gutted’ after neighbours hilariously chop tree in half over petty dispute

1624527267

More News

00:00

Watch live as human towers competition returns in Catalonia

1624531021

02:28

McAfee dead: Anti-virus pioneer found in prison cell after extradition authorisation

1624525167

00:51

Daredevil flyboarder wows crowd on cruise ship with stunts for Filipino Independence Day

1624525467

00:43

US votes against UN resolution to drop economic embargo against Cuba

1624486424

More News

00:48

Five injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC

1624485388

01:51

US military chief defends study of critical race theory

1624484090

00:54

Xi Jinping speaks with Chinese astronauts aboard space station

1624482298

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden speaks on crime prevention

1624478295

More News

00:59

Giant Alan Turing mural unveiled at GCHQ as he becomes first LGBT person on UK banknote

1624465065

00:00

Watch live as vaccine minister leads Covid briefing

1624464181

00:50

Endangered Madagascan lemurs never seen in Europe go on display at German zoo

1624462488

00:45

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang concedes

1624461881

More News

00:54

Adorable panda cubs born at Tokyo zoo

1624461341

00:59

China’s wandering wild elephant herd comes dangerously close to humans

1624459496

00:45

Tourism workers protest travel restrictions in Westminster

1624460032

01:06

Police officer fatally shoots chimpanzee that attacked owner

1624454844

More News

00:51

Republican senator suggests DC’s 700,000 residents should move

1624455674

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

1624381430

00:52

Pope Francis meets 'Spider-Man'

1624452942

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

1624451339

More News

00:29

Reporter tells White House press secretary fly is sitting on her head

1624440835

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

1624445593

00:31

Local reporter goes rogue in weather broadcast and says Fox Corp is ‘muzzling' her

1623746383

00:00

Watch in full as Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis faces MPs’ questions

1624436941

More News

01:57

Loggerhead sea turtle found swimming circles undergoes MRI scan

1624439750

00:47

Stampeding cow hit by car after escaping from meatpacking plant

1624439792

00:17

Cows stampede through California town after escaping from slaughterhouse

1624438485

00:54

Alligator calmly crosses street trying to shake off flock of cranes

1624436718

More News

01:14

Venus is still geologically active, new research finds

1624386811

01:03

Philippines president Duterte says ‘You choose, Covid vaccine or I will have you jailed’

1624382297

01:04

Stunning images of Earth from space captured by Nasa probe

1624379180

00:16

Floodwater cascades into shopping mall car park in France

1624377296

More News

01:12

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth joins fight against Islamic State

1624376635

02:28

Australian government angered after UNESCO recommends Great Barrier Reef be declared 'in danger'

1624373323

00:00

Watch in full as Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid-19 update to MSPs

1624368934

00:48

Three Egyptian friends design a car-like jetski that can drive on water

1624372292

More News

00:43

Explorers take plunge in sub-zero water to celebrate winter solstice

1624359647

00:00

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces MPs' questions in parliament

1624358280

01:26

Russian forces are currently carrying out the largest war games since Cold War

1624357702

00:00

Watch live as Lord Frost questioned by MPs over Brexit and EU relations

1624355518

More News

01:48

US Coast Guard rescues two people from river

1624349393

04:28

Love Island 2021 contestants revealed

1624343154

00:32

US Border Patrol agent carries injured migrant on his shoulders

1624313765

00:22

Wally the Walrus gets some rest after swimming to multiple countries

1624296060

More News

00:00

Watch live as Brazilians light 500 candles to mark 500,000 Covid deaths

1624309800

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

1624295289

00:34

Chicago tornado leaves destruction in its wake

1624295212

00:20

‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado hits Chicago suburbs

1624293587

More News

00:45

Fire crew cycles 275 miles to 32 stations for mental health charity

1624284625

01:21

Republican congressman says gerrymandering should help GOP take back House

1624283065

00:30

Friendly dolphin performs backflips for divers off Bahamas coast

1624275949

00:26

Elephant breaks into Thai kitchen to scrounge for salty snacks

1624274794

More News

00:30

Violent tornado-like winds lash Netherlands during storm

1624274831

00:36

US Navy tests warship with megablast in Atlantic

1624262763

01:10

Crowds gather at Stonehenge for summer solstice despite Covid rules

1624270669

00:30

India’s Modi promotes yoga as ‘shield’ against Covid

1624268653

More News

02:32

Naked man caught on camera breaking into LA home and killing pet birds

1624199984

00:56

Incredible moment Great White shark swallows bird whole

1624196519

00:54

Horse rescued from a rubbish filled canal in India

1624209779

00:20

Shocking gun battle on NYC street caught on CCTV

1624266587

More News

00:49

Activists protest Science Museum’s sponsorship deal by Shell

1624264023

02:51

Ebrahim Raisi to be Iran’s next president

1624202630

01:34

Tokyo unveils Olympic village featuring fever isolation room and plastic partitions

1624264490

01:47

Migrant families hug as they are reunited at the US-Mexico border

1624200917

More News

01:08

Hot air balloon crashes into West Midlands housing estate

1624211588

00:22

Fierce winds and rains as storm Claudette hits Florida and southern US states

1624208156

00:38

Supercell storm records 44,000 lightening strikes during France's 'darkest day'

1624197957

02:13

Mass vaccination for Rio's island residents as Brazil passes 500,000 deaths

1624226827

More News

00:27

Bizarre footage shows someone on an e-scooter trying to join the motorway

1624213678

01:43

Italian police seize six tonnes of hashish on US flagged yacht off the west coast of Sicily

1624118031

01:17

One person killed and houses damaged as tornado hits Auckland

1624121677

02:28

Partygoers and police injured at an illegal rave in France as country prepares to lift curfews

1624124218

More News

02:08

Official COVID death toll in Brazil is set to reach 500,000

1624137479

00:54

China elephants: Two youngsters drop out of herd’s trek to enjoy a swim

1624128240

01:33

The Queen appeals for volunteers to work in the gardens of her Sandringham estate

1624110354

01:35

Meet the ‘wild woman’ crossing Europe on foot

1624107613

US News

01:01

Shocking new video shows Capitol rioter charging police with flagpole

1624021098

02:03

Over 900 Wyoming toads released into wild in biggest ever release of species

1624011099

00:44

Nevada wildfire forces evacuations

1623958086

00:57

Family of ducks waddle through Brooklyn, stopping off at bagel shop

1624023063

More US News

00:00

Watch in full: Joe Biden holds Nato summit press conference

1623695672

00:15

Mugger punches woman and steals her phone in brazen daylight robbery

1623653147

02:32

Group stranded on inflatable flamingo rescued by US coast guard

1623167984

01:24

Biden ‘not taking advice from Trump’ on border, White House says

1623187596

More US News

00:38

Kamala Harris tells undocumented migrants in Guatemala: ‘Do not come to US’

1623166578

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

01:15

Protestors take to the street in Minneapolis after deadly police shooting

1622811446

00:30

Mob dances on cop car after officers break up house party

1621931505

More US News

00:22

Adorable moment skateboarder averts potential wipeout by scooping up little boy

1621935312

00:50

Cops wrestle writhing alligator found on Mississippi lawn

1621871276

00:30

Wildfire gets dangerously close to California TV station

1621632470

00:49

Bodycam video shows shackled Ronald Greene being ordered to stay facedown during arrest.mp4

1621631881

More US News

00:46

Brawl erupts between pro-Palestinian activists and Jewish diners in Los Angeles

1621618921

01:07

Virginia police officer lifts car to save trapped woman

1621532161

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing

1621010474

01:13

New York mayor de Blasio eats Shake Shack during Covid briefing

1620935577

More US News

00:56

Joe Biden chokes up when asked how son Beau would judge first 100 days of presidency

1620889073

01:15

Paul Gosar describes Capitol insurrectionists as ‘peaceful patriots’

1620854591

00:45

Trump official refuses to say if he discussed overturning election

1620848052

00:00

Watch live as Joe Biden speaks about Covid vaccine effort

1620850391

More US News

00:28

White House won’t say if Colonial paid ransom over DarkSide hacking demands

1620717329

00:45

Stacey Abrams slams Republican 'big lie' of voter fraud

1620561751

02:10

Elon Musk jokes about Dogecoin on SNL

1620545023

01:43

AOC shares 'day in the life' video from New York vaccine event

1620471238

More US News

01:54

Biden claims April jobs report is ‘rebuttal’ to idea Americans don’t want to work

1620415453

01:09

Jen Psaki moves on after Newsmax reporter pushes Wuhan conspiracy theories

1620414086

00:48

Moment police officer crashes car during drag race

1620317272

00:35

Mitch McConnell says '100 per cent' of his focus is on stopping Biden

1620326493

More US News

00:36

Jill Biden surprises teacher of the year during TV interview

1620325416

00:19

White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

1620157983

01:19

Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July

1620155495

00:31

Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

1620030753

More US News

00:33

Bernie Sanders says US has 'moral responsibility' to waive vaccine patents

1620053601

00:31

Biden interrupted by chants of ‘end detentions now’ at Georgia rally

1619769606

00:35

MSNBC host attacks West Virginia governor over transgender law

1619812069

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

More US News

00:27

Mike Pence criticises Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

1619799110

00:35

Michael Cohen says Rudy Giuliani will be 'thrown under the bus' next

1619732818

00:27

Doug Emhoff seen blowing kisses to Kamala during joint session

1619731198

04:42

Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress

1619669989

More US News

00:45

'America is not a racist country', says Republican senator Tim Scott

1619666601

00:31

Biden tells transgender Americans 'Your president has your back'

1619662254

00:59

GOP legislator confronted for suggesting there is 'good side' to slavery

1619623750

00:58

White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

1619560259

More US News

00:45

Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

1619559957

00:49

Vandal shatters glass at synagogue in New York

1619557518

00:47

Tucker Carlson says kids wearing masks is ‘child abuse’ in anti-mask rant

1619507204

00:28

Authorities said they wouldn’t be ‘f***ing bullied’ into releasing Andrew Brown bodycam video

1619505576

More US News

00:53

New York governor says he won't resign even if Attorney General's investigation shows misconduct

1619474025

01:16

DOJ announces investigation into Louisville police after Breonna Taylor killing

1619473401

00:52

Chauvin prosecutor says he felt 'a little bad’ for the killer police officer

1619442762

01:03

Arizona lawmaker demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in voting rights debate

1619126588

More US News

00:20

Crowds take part in inaugural Josh Swain fight

1619340519

00:47

It's exactly a year since Trump suggested using bleach to treat Covid

1619188733

01:01

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches crewed mission to ISS

1619173797

01:00

Lincoln Project attack ad says ‘everyone’ calls Trump ‘old’ and ‘impotent’

1619107648

More US News

00:55

Mike Lindell rants against Facebook fact checker Alan Duke

1619107924

02:18

Stacey Abrams lists new Georgia voting bill provisions she objects to

1619094795

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

03:57

Key moments from the Derek Chauvin murder trial

1619019920

More US News

01:54

'What's right is right': Minnesota crowd reacts to Chauvin verdict

1619024407

02:48

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all murder charges

1618953485

01:22

Floyd's murder 'ripped the blinders off' systemic racism in US, says Biden

1618993064

00:52

Trump considering 2024 presidential run

1618902048

More US News

00:39

Mike Lindell pranked on live TV by fake Trump caller

1618864625

02:22

Elderly dementia patient violently arrested in Colorado

1618558200

00:40

Moment reckless driver jumps opening drawbridge

1618555087

00:54

Newly released body cam footage shows the shooting of Adam Toledo

1618521847

More US News

01:16

Derek Chauvin refuses to testify in George Floyd murder trial

1618503607

00:55

Pelosi shoots down Democratic bill to expand Supreme Court

1618502710

00:32

Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing third Covid wave

1618497709

02:49

Biden announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

1618436405

More US News

01:23

Cardiologist says police killed George Floyd

1618263339

03:16

Black Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police officer

1618128576

01:08

Matt Gaetz claims support of Trump and Taylor Greene after sex trafficking allegations

1618063669

00:53

Joe Biden comments on passing of Prince Philip

1618041711

More US News

03:48

Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

1617968850

00:21

Fox News host links Harry & Meghan to Philip’s death

1617970133

01:40

Prince Philip death: Mourners gather at Windsor Castle

1617982923

00:42

Greta Thunberg says Trump’s attacks on her are ‘hilarious’

1617962246

More US News

01:13

Fentanyl wasn’t what slowed George Floyd’s breathing, lung expert says

1617911987

01:46

LA police arrest Black man as they search for white suspect

1617865879

00:45

Migrant boy abandoned in desert asks guard for help

1617789396

01:29

Woman with the world’s longest nails gets an extreme manicure

1617876007

More US News

00:50

Biden gets heated defending infrastructure plan against GOP critics

1617830886

00:32

Tucker Carlson defends Capitol rioters

1617805911

00:34

CCTV shows bleeding sailor rushing into store and pleadng for help during Maryland shooting

1617804662

00:52

Doormen stand by while Asian American attacked in street

1617793730

More US News

02:30

The key moments from Piers Morgan’s Fox News interview

1617726481

01:11

Police chase stolen ambulance across East Dallas

1617731993

01:11

9-foot alligators wrestle in Florida man's back garden

1617728648

01:21

LAPD expert: Officers used ‘excessive’ force on George Floyd

1617746866

Behind The Headlines

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

More Behind The Headlines

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

More Behind The Headlines

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

06:26

How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?

1616601301

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

More Behind The Headlines

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

More Behind The Headlines

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

More Behind The Headlines

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

More Behind The Headlines

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

More Behind The Headlines

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

More Behind The Headlines

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

01:03

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal star equals international goalscoring record at Euro 2020

1624541009

00:27

Major League Baseball player pulls down pants during substance check

1624484327

00:42

Cricketer hits a six... and smashes his own car window

1624355038

01:33

Tour de France in numbers

1624349636

More Sport

00:00

Gareth Southgate gives press conference ahead of England vs Czech Republic

1624296789

01:20

Tokyo Olympics cap crowds at 10,000

1624283281

00:32

Ecstatic Wales fans in Cardiff celebrate 2-0 Euros win over Turkey

1623918079

00:23

‘Water!’ Cristiano Ronaldo angrily removes coke bottles at press conference

1623746033

More Sport

00:58

Denmark did not want to play after Eriksen collapse, says Schmeichel

1623668399

01:16

Manager Steve Clarke looks ahead to Scotland versus Czech Republic Euro game

1623668619

00:14

Fans chant in support of Christian Eriksen after footballer collapsed on pitch

1623664347

05:32

How Denmark team doctor saved Christian Eriksen’s life

1623593620

More Sport

00:38

England fans boo team before being drowned out by cheers at Euro 2020

1623589879

00:51

England national anthem rings out ahead of Euro 2020 clash with Croatia

1623589639

01:40

'We need you': England football asks fans for support in emotional video

1623581244

01:13

BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment

1623529280

More Sport

00:17

‘Chris, Chris…I love you’: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate

1623526659

01:41

Football world reacts after Christian Eriksen collapses at Euro 2020

1623523710

00:32

Denmark vs Finland resumes after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

1623521350

00:44

Fans chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ after player’s collapse at Euro 2020

1623521280

More Sport

00:40

Euro 2020: ‘Psychic’ sausage dog predicts outcome of opening game

1623418560

00:50

Sven Goran-Eriksson’s interview disrupted by calls from persistent Lembit Opik

1623153674

01:19

Rio Ferdinand hits out at ‘ignorant’ fans who boo players taking the knee

1623141322

00:53

Jake Paul supports brother Logan during fight with Floyd Mayweather

1623074540

More Sport

01:22

Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's Jordan Henderson Euros inclusion criticism

1623057769

00:54

Gareth Southgate vows England players will continue taking knee after more boos

1623053517

00:28

Logan Paul reacts to his fight against Floyd Mayweather

1623049914

00:27

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face-off in final press conference ahead of boxing match

1622801758

More Sport

00:24

Partick Thistle announce new signing with hilarious mash-up video

1622733467

01:06

Gareth Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee

1622702189

01:12

Cows invade cricket pitch and bring match to a halt

1622647768

00:37

Serena Williams wishes she could give Naomi Osaka ‘hug’ amid French Open controversy

1622538115

More Sport

00:22

Fan throws popcorn at NBA star Russell Westbrook as he leaves court

1622184813

01:21

Manchester United must use Europa League pain to rebuild, Solksjaer says

1622105185

00:42

Unai Emery explains importance of Villarreal’s Europa League victory over Manchester United

1622105124

00:52

‘Devastated’ Man United fans react after Europa League final loss

1622105421

More Sport

00:00

Watch in full: Ole Gunnar Solskjær holds press conference ahead of Europa League final

1621953095

00:42

Brooks Koepka can’t mask disdain towards Bryson DeChambeau

1621935270

01:21

Chelsea and Leicester will go head to head in the 140th FA Cup final at Wembley

1621072794

00:24

Jake Paul gets tattoo of Floyd Mayweather’s hat

1620381783

More Sport

00:20

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul scuffle at press conference for Logan Paul fight

1620337778

03:03

2021 British and Irish Lions squad revealed

1620306480

00:39

Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans after ESL debacle

1620201601

02:24

Trailer released for Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

1620158637

More Sport

00:30

Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares

1619964369

00:28

Tyson Fury calls Eddie Hearn an ‘absolute w*****’

1619529008

00:41

Brendan Rodgers responds to Tottenham speculation

1619524555

00:55

LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

1619361496

More Sport

01:24

Simone Biles announces partnership with Athleta

1619198296

00:41

Spurs need to win trophies to keep Harry Kane, says Woodgate

1619189626

00:31

Chelsea fans react as club withdraws from Super League

1619189862

00:43

Mikel Arteta: ‘We want to listen to fans’ over Super League

1619188373

More Sport

02:27

Liverpool owner apologises to fans over Super League plan

1618989366

00:53

European Super League all about the money, says Harry Redknapp

1618836115

00:46

Boris Johnson vows to block European Super League

1618832270

00:59

Gary Neville condemns plans for European Super League

1618816566

More Sport

01:03

Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League

1618814837

00:23

‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada

1618394963

00:40

Sun rises over Aintree ahead of Grand National

1618050523

01:02

Mourinho interrupts presser to pay tribute to Prince Philip

1617975067

More Sport

00:34

Solskjaer explains Luke Shaw half-time substitution in Man Utd win

1617964048

01:33

Rugby player develops device to track head trauma

1617869981

00:41

Jurgen Klopp accuses referee of having ‘personal’ issue with Sadio Mane

1617792841

00:51

Dustin Johnson talks up timely form ahead of Masters defence

1617789938

More Sport

02:19:44

Extreme E: Watch round 2 of Desert X Prix qualifying live

1617457320

00:40

Tributes left to Yeovil captain Lee Collins

1617450824

00:42

Extreme E: Claudia Hurtgen crashes during Desert X Prix qualifying

1617435981

01:10:39

Watch live as soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on equal pay

1616599791

More Sport

00:46

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Man Utd loss to Leicester in FA Cup

1616428678

00:37

Pep Guardiola: What Manchester City have achieved in the last four months is incredible

1616426489

01:28

Maggie Alphonsi hails prospect of women’s Lions team as a game-changer

1616419727

01:27

Brendan Rodgers 'delighted' with win over Man Utd in FA Cup

1616419389

More Sport

00:36

Joe Hart apologises for ‘job done’ social media post after Europa League exit

1616162815

01:04

Mikel Arteta hits out at international fixtures- 'It becomes really dangerous'

1616065502

01:07

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid- Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea

1616065464

00:43

Sabine Schmitz attempts to drive transit van around Nurburgring in 2004 Top Gear episode

1615973594

More Sport

01:17

Klopp ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Liverpool’s ‘dirty three points’ at Wolves

1615907537

00:48

Bristol Bears' Max Lahiff gives entertaining pre-match interview

1615827154

00:38

Basketball commentator calls players N-word for kneeling during national anthem

1615590296

00:23

Patrick Ewing complains of security harassment at Madison Square Gardens

1615590170

More Sport

01:15

Finance main motivation for qualifying for Champions League, says Klopp

1614850041

00:45

Solskjaer on Manchester United losing title ground in Palace fog

1614850009

00:58

Wales 40-24 England: Press conference with Wayne Pivac

1614516822

02:45

Wales 40 - England 24: Press conference with Eddie Jones

1614513787

More Sport

00:28

Tiger Woods’ health is priority right now, not his return to golf, says Rory McIlroy

1614245683

00:45

Tiger Woods: Top career moments

1614118430

00:42

‘My coaching methods second to nobody’, says Jose Mourinho

1614007236

01:08

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic responds to criticism

1613999064

More Sport

00:30

Manchester United ‘dropped off our form’, Solskjær says

1613772983

00:34

Naomi Osaka sends message to her sister after winning match against Serena Williams

1613658946

00:40

Man sails on frozen Netherlands lake in magical scene

1613259138

00:44

Solskjaer pleased with response as McTominay fires United into next round

1612967296

More Sport

00:25

Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes speaks after Super Bowl defeat

1612897467

01:21

Joe Root reflects on historic India victory

1612895328

01:21

India v England: Virat Kohli reflects on first Test defeat

1612877993

00:45

Brendan Rodgers condemns racist abuse of players

1612866027

More Sport

00:29

Tom Brady takes home seventh Super Bowl title

1612773443

01:55:12

Fans arrive in Tampa for Super Bowl 2021

1612748426

00:47

England prepare for Calcutta Cup against Scotland at Twickenham

1612540706

00:36

Mourinho: I don't need others to put pressure on me

1612537928

Euro 2020

00:00

Watch live as fans gather to watch Hungary v Germany in Munich

1624467689

00:42

England fans celebrate goal against Czech Republic

1624396763

00:53

England fans sing national anthem ahead of Czech Republic game

1624389638

00:00

Watch live as Gareth Southgate gives press conference after England win Euro 2020 group

1624395833

More Euro 2020

00:00

Watch live as fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for England v Czech Republic game

1624380846

02:16

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating after interacting with Billy Gilmour

1624300877

00:40

Scotland train ahead of Euro 2020 clash against Croatia amid hopes to reach last-16

1624289120

00:44

England train ahead of Euro 2020 final group game against Czech Republic

1624287221

More Euro 2020

01:20

Germany and Portugal fans react following 4-2 win for Joachim Löw's side

1624139492

00:29

Euro 2020: Cheers as Scotland fan slides through puddle in London

1624100275

01:06

Scottish fans react to Euro 2020 draw with England

1624053960

00:45

Scots watch Euro 2020 match against England - international football's oldest fixture

1624048661

More Euro 2020

00:42

Vast amounts of litter left in the streets of London while some Scotland fans report for trash duty before kick off

1624043015

00:26

Huge crowd of Scotland fans take over Leicester Square ahead of Euro 2020 match

1624040885

00:24

Fans conga through Leicester Square ahead Euro 2020 match

1624037056

01:30

Scotland fans party in London ahead of England Euros clash

1624038145

More Euro 2020

01:32

Sturgeon urges Tartan Army to enjoy England-Scotland match safely

1624035901

00:00

Watch in full: Gareth Southgate gives press conference ahead of Scotland match

1623951958

00:00

Watch live as fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for England v Scotland match

1624034630

01:11

Scotland fans predict victory as they gather in London’s Soho ahead of England Euro 2020 clash

1624033893

More Euro 2020

00:32

Scotland fans chant in London tube stations ahead of England Euro 2020 clash

1624026632

00:33

Scotland fans sing on arrival in London ahead of Euro 2020 game against England

1624010733

00:00

Watch live as fans clap for Denmark’s Number 10, Christian Eriksen

1623945119

00:20

Italy’s Manuel Locatelli is latest player to move Coke bottles at Euro 2020 press conference

1623943492

More Euro 2020

00:26

Cristiano Ronaldo gets ID’d by security guard at Euro 2020

1623940903

00:28

Gareth Bale apologises in Wales’ post-match huddle after missing penalty

1623925726

02:25

Daily Cover: Staring Down Life After Ronaldo

1623929976

01:09

Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion After Cristiano Ronaldo Appears To Encourage People To Drink Water Instead

1623929899

More Euro 2020

00:19

BBC forced to apologise for coverage of Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020 game

1623929717

Football Highlights

01:48

Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed

1623074755

01:10

Deschamps focused on France not Portugal

1624419748

01:22

Erling Haaland's rise to superstardom

1624353267

01:11

Sergio Ramos: 'The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid'

1623939342

More Football Highlights

01:28

Behind the scenes: Barcelona's new kit 2021/22 reveal

1623837457

00:35

Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle at press conference following Ronaldo’s Coca Cola stunt

1623838452

01:11

Cristiano Ronaldo on a possible move to Man United or PSG

1623687867

01:16

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's top three goals in LaLiga

1623667945

More Football Highlights

00:32

Diogo Jota: 'There's no extra pressure for being the champions'

1623664321

01:10

Wijnaldum ready for fresh challenge after completing PSG move

1623346751

01:32

Luka Modrić's Top Five Spurs Goals

1567780516

01:43

Marcus Thuram’s best goals for Gladbach

1611586761

More Football Highlights

02:29

All Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020-21 Serie A and Coppa Italia goals

1623236614

00:31

João Cancelo on Busquets testing positive for Covid after Portugal vs Spain

1623148668

01:36

Azpilicueta on winning the Champions League and returning to the Spanish national team

1622800258

01:32

Arsenal Women's best moments of 2020-21

1622709789

More Football Highlights

00:37

Carlo Ancelotti has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach

1622573153

01:30

Eric Garcia rejoins FC Barcelona

1622531077

01:32

Sergio Agüero: 'I think Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona'

1622493232

01:15

Joan Laporta: 'The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done'

1622208841

More Football Highlights

00:50

Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph

1622074783

01:39

Sylvinho's first training session as Corinthians boss

1621989672

00:32

Luka Modrić extends contract until 2022

1621934752

01:18

Zinedine Zidane: 'I congratulate my players because they've given it their all'

1621774400

More Football Highlights

01:26

Van Dijk on recovery and playing in front of fans next season

1621443600

01:20

Real Madrid begin preparations for the final game of the LaLiga

1621438625

04:01

Exclusive: Angel Di Maria looks back on his best PSG assists

1621352812

01:02

Scott Brown's unforgettable Celtic career

1621420527

More Football Highlights

01:16

Klopp on Alisson goal: 'If Giroud scores this goal, everyone calls it world class'

1621182184

01:28

FC Barcelona Women celebrate Champions League win vs Chelsea

1621202429

00:30

Karamoko Dembele's first senior goal for Celtic

1620905485

01:28

Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Serie A goals

1620908275

More Football Highlights

01:27

Pep Guardiola's Premier League hat-trick

1620750645

01:16

Pep Guardiola: Premier League is toughest league by far

1620785584

01:15

Jadon Sancho's best DFB Cup moments

1620029118

03:25

Neymar Jr extends his contract with PSG

1620478244

More Football Highlights

01:05

Behind the scenes: Villarreal celebrate reaching first-ever European final

1620379294

00:52

Chelsea’s classic strikes against Manchester City

1609489800

01:10

Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League

1574439598

00:40

Harry Kane's first Premier League goal

1617778492

More Football Highlights

01:35

Ederson’s incredible passing range

1616918154

01:30

Pitchside: Brilliant Trossard helps Brighton thrash Newcastle

1616420469

01:22

Mason Mount's rise through Chelsea's ranks

1619099336

01:26

Leeds United’s classic goals vs Manchester United

1619194682

Premier League

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

More Premier League

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

More Premier League

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

More Premier League

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

More Premier League

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

More Premier League

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

More Premier League

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

More Premier League

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

More Premier League

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

More Premier League

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

More Premier League

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

More Premier League

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

More Premier League

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

More Premier League

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

More Premier League

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

More Premier League

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

More Premier League

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

More Premier League

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

More Premier League

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

More Premier League

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

More Premier League

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

More Premier League

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

01:30

Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale

1621439546

00:52

Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters

1621350752

More Premier League

01:02

Klopp on Mo Salah and race for top four

1621346063

01:05

Pitchside: Welbeck fires home vs West Ham

1621341192

01:29

Behind the scenes: Arsenal train before facing Crystal Palace

1621327170

Champions League

01:09

The first European Cup triumph

1623491464

01:28

César Azpilicueta proud to captain Chelsea, hails N'Golo Kanté

1622340237

01:19

Tuchel: I'm speechless, it's for my parents, family and kids

1622329095

00:57

Pep on UCL final: 'We will work to comeback one day'

1622328551

More Champions League

01:08

Chelsea fans celebrate winning the Champions League

1622324093

01:55

Manchester City and Chelsea fans sing in the streets of Portugal ahead of UCL final

1622275571

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622274110

00:48

Manchester City train ahead of first Champions League final

1622204399

More Champions League

01:05

Real Madrid captured the club's sixth European Cup crown in 1966

1620726172

02:03

Thomas Tuchel on personal sacrifices, and final against Manchester City

1620266605

01:31

Zinedine Zidane: 'I’m proud of my players and now we have to think about LaLiga'

1620256822

01:13

Pochettino: 'I am so proud of the players'

1620203981

More Champions League

01:33

Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and mentality ahead of Real Madrid

1620187790

01:23

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City reaching Champions League Final: 'We did it!'

1620185152

01:44

Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid is ready for the clash against Chelsea

1620165941

01:20

Toni Kroos: 'We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea'

1620161613

More Champions League

01:17

Zinedine Zidane: 'We've got this far thanks to our hard work'

1620160170

00:55

Verratti: 'We have to give the maximum'

1620118770

Culture

00:28

Cher joins TikTok to deliver Pride message

1624560950

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

00:20

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ movie trailer released

1624521867

00:00

Watch live as Britney Spears fans gather near LA court amid conservatorship hearing

1624478872

More Culture

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

00:36

M&S claim new lingerie range was inspired by George Floyd's death

1624445143

00:55

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet French President Emmanuel Macron

1624391587

More Culture

00:48

'You f***ed up music': T-Pain says Usher comment led to four year depression

1624359492

01:25

Naga Munchetty recalls traumatic coil fitting

1624315722

00:27

Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with 'Sk8er Boi' Tony Hawk collab

1624310621

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

More Culture

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

01:10

Twins engaged to same man say they will ‘share’ babies

1624018013

00:40

Australian news hosts left in hysterics when reporting on Jeff Bezos's rocket

1624017360

More Culture

00:48

Elizabeth Olsen says Jessica Chastain rescued Naomi Watts from security guard

1624010462

00:40

Britney Spears says she has 'no idea' if she'll perform again

1624010317

00:32

Coldplay perform hit songs against stunning NYC backdrop after Covid restrictions lifted

1624005582

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

More Culture

00:45

The cast of Friends do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

1623921324

00:00

Watch live as Harvey Weinstein argues against extradition to California

1623779672

00:47

Adele pays tribute to Grenfell fire victims in rare video

1623753287

01:14

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu

1623739793

More Culture

02:43

Trailer for Netflix series Sweet Tooth

1623672928

00:39

Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee

1623660950

01:10

Recreated Iron Age roundhouse gutted by devastating fire overnight

1623512865

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

More Culture

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

01:00

Trailer for Love Island 2021

1623240031

00:28

Michael Douglas confused for daughter’s grandfather

1623224786

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

More Culture

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

00:37

Richard Ayoade and Steve Pemberton swear at Bafta TV Awards

1623053187

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

More Culture

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

00:50

Happy birthday McLOVIN: Superbad character would turn 40 today

1622732141

01:10

Harry Potter Flagship Store to Open in NYC

1622642473

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Culture

00:36

American says that Australian KFC is much better than US

1622550941

00:49

James Corden doesn't know if Carpool Karaoke will be allowed to return

1622543515

00:42

Watchmen depicts 1921 Tulsa race massacre

1622535464

00:37

Dita Von Teese revealed to be Beetroot on The Masked Dancer

1622533187

More Culture

00:36

John Barrowman thanks fans for their support

1622530857

00:59

Cineworld allows gamers to play on the big screen

1622205903

00:29

Cindy Crawford models Ross's leather pants from Friends

1622145670

00:23

Amazon create AmaZen mindfulness pods for employees

1622143366

More Culture

00:29

TikToker creates scarily realistic Tom Cruise deepfakes

1622131078

00:30

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow perform duet of ‘Smelly Cat’ during Friends reunion

1622110121

00:33

Friends Reunion: Cast quizzed on what Chandler did for a living

1622112961

00:34

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had off-screen romance

1622107648

More Culture

00:31

David Schwimmer says he ‘doesn’t remember’ classic Friends episode

1622108365

00:34

Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow admits she’s ‘mortified’ with performance on show

1622106713

00:48

Friends star Matthew Perry reveals live audience fear, saying ‘I felt I was gonna die’

1622104316

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

More Culture

00:40

Friends: Painful on-set accident led to superstitious 'huddle' before each episode

1622103929

00:24

Friends cast reveal mystery of disappearing beam from Monica’s apartment

1622102484

01:00

Matt LeBlanc explains how drunken incident night before Friends audition won him Joey role

1622102041

00:24

Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry thought classic Friends episode was ‘stupid’

1622100998

More Culture

10:58

Top 10 anime you didn’t know existed (but need in your life)

1622035791

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

01:48

Jimmy Kimmel tears into Ted Cruz on late-night show

1622027160

02:11

Last Night in Soho: Mind-bending trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy psychological horror is released

1621967841

More Culture

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

00:34

Annoyed Meghan McCain cut off for advert break during anti-Semitism discussion

1621886840

00:21

Pete Davidson jokes about Chrissy Teigen's bullying scandal

1621875477

02:07

Marvel releases Eternals teaser trailer

1621866299

More Culture

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

00:28

Drake’s son breaks down in tears at Billboard Awards

1621853469

More Culture

00:39

Lil Nas X 'rips pants' during SNL performance

1621762851

02:19

US army recruitment advert shares story of soldier raised by two mums

1621612309

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:29

Trailer released for Censor

1621594077

More Culture

00:52

Ted Cruz shares video comparing US and Russian military recruitment adverts

1621592566

00:38

Noel Gallagher, Skin to star in Sky’s ‘The Live Revival’ docuseries to boost UK music scene

1621515363

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

00:48

Bella Hadid joins pro-Palestine protesters in New York

1621332838

More Culture

01:01

Drew Barrymore says she felt ‘gaslit’ working with Woody Allen

1621321514

02:28

Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series

1621259882

00:27

Italy rehearse for Eurovision 2021

1621256626

01:08

Julianna Margulies recalls 'frightening' hotel room encounter with Steven Seagal

1621251316

More Culture

00:51

Susanna Reid awkwardly turns down hug from Adil Ray

1621246679

00:57

Mel B discusses domestic abuse on Good Morning Britain

1621243776

00:42

SNL cold open mocks new Covid mask rules

1621159907

00:37

Lisa Kudrow says her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother

1621157139

More Culture

00:47

Goldie Hawn opened up about battling depression during her rise to fame

1621093080

00:20

TikToker reveals British things that American homes don't have

1621089831

01:13

Her Game Too raises awareness about the sexist abuse experienced by female football fans

1621078071

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

More Culture

00:44

Ellen DeGeneres welcomes Jennifer Aniston as first-ever on-set interview

1620940558

00:30

Friends reunion special teaser released ahead of HBO Max premiere

1620942461

00:48

Emily Blunt says she regrets turning down 'Black Widow'

1620925808

00:46

Ellen DeGeneres addresses ‘toxic workplace’ allegations

1620916670

More Culture

00:20

American Idol star exits show after KKK-themed video emerges

1620901155

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

00:29

Ewan McGregor teases mystery cameo in Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off

1620895543

00:52

Ellen announces talk show will end in spring of 2022

1620887821

Binge or Bin

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

More Binge or Bin

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

More Binge or Bin

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

More Binge or Bin

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

More Binge or Bin

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

More Binge or Bin

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

More Binge or Bin

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

More Music Box

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884