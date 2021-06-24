While antibiotics have long helped people prevent and cure bacterial infections, many species of bacteria have increasingly been able to adapt to resist antibiotic treatments. One of the ways that bacteria can adapt to survive is to literally change shape. The bacteria can be observed curling into a circular shape, which scientists believe allows for more volume for the cell and therefore requires more antibiotics to kill. The research was carried out in partnership with University College London, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Chicago.