People who get a poor night’s sleep are more likely to send rude work emails in the morning, a new story has found.

The study linked tiredness to “cyber incivility”, which can involve sending rude or impolite emails.

Other examples of cyber incivility include ignoring meeting requests or making demeaning remarks through email.

131 working adults completed the surveys twice a day for two weeks.

It measured how much sleep they got, their energy levels and cyber incivility.

Study lead author Trevor Watkins added: “Our findings build on previous research that suggests that self-control is restored while people sleep."