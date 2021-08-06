A woman was left disgusted after discovering the remains of a beetle inside her burrito - after having chomped down on the rest of its body.

Tori Kinley, 23, squeamishly detailed that after spitting out "crunchy" elements of her meal she discovered she had spat out a leg of what she first thought was a cockroach.

The woman later clarified it was a beetle she had eaten, but by that point, she had already scoffed most of its body.

Fearful of becoming sick, she contacted poison control who informed her she may suffer food poisoning but won't die.