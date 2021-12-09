Frightening moment angry bull mows down man in India

This is the moment an angry bull mowed down a man in the street – before being chased off by heroic locals.

The man was minding his own business on the streets of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, western India , when he was violently attacked by the stray animal.

In the video, the beast knocks the man off his feet and batters him a handful of times on the floor before people begin to notice the attack.

The attack only finishes when two men appear with metal sticks and beat the animal until it retreats.