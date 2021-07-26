Adorable footage shows a French bulldog joining in with a miniature horse race in California.

The wholesome race took place at the Faithful Friends Training Facility in San Diego, where horses are trained for therapy, mobility and service.

As they gallop around the corner of their enclosure, a tiny bulldog appears behind them, chasing the pack. The dog even manages to overtake a couple of horses as it bounds off into the distance behind the leaders.

Faith San Severino, who filmed the clip, jokes on camera that the bulldog “cheated” during the race by cutting the last corner.