Call of Duty: Warzone developers stage walkouts in protest over layoffs

Workers at Raven Software, the company behind Call of Duty : Warzone, walked out of work earlier this week in protest at 12 quality assurance contractors being laid off.

Raven Software workers said in a statement: “Every member of the QA team, including those terminated on Friday, must be offered full time positions.”

Activision Blizzard , the company that owns Raven Software, has responded by saying around 500 temporary staff across the entire company will be made permanent in the coming months.