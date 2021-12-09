Trio of camels pay festive visit to Salisbury Cathedral

Bizarre footage shows camels arriving at Salisbury Cathedral for the Christmas Eve Service rehearsal.

Three Bactrian camels were filmed being led around Salisbury Cathedral during a rehearsal for the festive ceremony for families.

The trio will make their way up and down the cathedral aisles on December 24 in a re-imagining of the story of the Nativity.

Organisers of the event said the camels are “well used to public appearances” and have attended many charity events.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here